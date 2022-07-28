This Friday’s “Rampage” is shaping up to be a can’t-miss show as it makes its debut in Columbus, Ohio, at the Value City Arena.

As noted, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal will face one another in a student vs. teacher match. Sydal challenged Moriarty last week after Moriarty picked up a win against Dante Martin with a roll-up on the ropes. Sydal told him he took the easy way out and said he would teach him a lesson in a singles match.

Ruby Soho will also be facing Anna Jay after the events of Fyter Fest: Night Three. During the Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston, Jay clocked Soho with a right hand, officially turned heel, and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society to gain access to the controller for the Shark Cage. She returned on this week’s “Dynamite” and established herself as “Ana JAS,” a woman who isn’t afraid to attack anyone in her way.

Leon Ruffin will make his “Rampage” debut against Ethan Page in singles action. Meanwhile, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh will face off against Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.

Here is the current card for Rampage:

* Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal

* Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

* Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay

* Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt vs. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta)

