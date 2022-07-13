A pair of Canadian Alpha Males share a birthday on July 12.

While Brock Lesnar turned 45 on Tuesday, Sami Zayn celebrated his 38th birthday.

Just 2 Canadian Alpha Males, sharing the same birthday, letting you all know that I am doubling all your donations to https://t.co/t4RdChDwIW today up to $20k. The Beast (probably) wants you to donate now. pic.twitter.com/IAtubUdQvs — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2022

The two shared a few hilarious segments on “WWE SmackDown” last December after Zayn won a Battle Royal to become the No. 1 contender to Roman Reigns’ title. On the 12/3 episode, Zayn would confront Lesnar in the ring and point out how they are more similar than people think, referring to them as “two Canadian Alpha Males” who love to fight. Later that night, Lesnar would destroy Zayn shortly before Zayn’s Universal Title match against Reigns, allowing The Tribal Chief to make quick work of his challenger. The following week, Zayn would be pushed to the ring in a wheelchair by a bunch of nurses as he addressed Lesnar’s attack. Zayn mentioned how the multiple F5’s from Lesnar didn’t hurt him as much as “the betrayal” from his fellow Canadian Alpha Male. This would lead to Lesnar apologizing to Zayn, admitting that they got off on the wrong foot.

Lesnar would then try to lighten things up, from one Canadian to another, inviting Zayn to Saskatchewan so they can go moose hunting. In response, Zayn would point out that he’s vegan but he’s open to having fun with Lesnar. The Beast would later destroy Zayn and the nurses after Paul Heyman hyped him up as the next WWE Universal Champion, as seen in the video below.

In an interview with New York Post earlier this year, Zayn reflected on the hilarious segments.

“I was pretty happy with the audience’s response to it,” Zayn said. “Because I think it’s just two people you don’t necessarily off the top of your head think, ‘Oh I can’t wait to see these two in the ring with each other.’ Then when they saw it, they’re like, ‘Oh, OK, what is this gonna be?’

“I enjoy the fact that my character was a very good foil to bring that out or Brock, I can’t take credit. Obviously, Brock was Brock. I was actually quite taken aback by his comedic timing and his sharpness and all that. I really didn’t expect it and I think very few people did because he’s been this destructor that had [Paul] Heyman talk for him all these years. So I was as surprised as anybody.”

Zayn would leave the door open for a Canadian Alpha Males reunion down the road.

“I do hope it planted the seeds to do some more fun on-screen stuff,” Zayn admitted. “It’s been about a year and a half, two years now where I’m just having a real blast. That Brock thing was definitely a highlight.”

