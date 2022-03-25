Sami Zayn recently spoke with the New York Post about being able to interact with Brock Lesnar on WWE TV.

The former Intercontinental Champion had a couple of segments with the Beast including a hilarious moment with Brock destroying some nurses that Zayn had with him.

“I was pretty happy with the audience’s response to it,” Sami Zayn admitted. “Because I think it’s just two people you don’t necessarily off the top of your head think, ‘Oh I can’t wait to see these two in the ring with each other.’ Then when they saw it, they’re like, ‘Oh, OK, what is this gonna be?’

“I enjoy the fact that my character was a very good foil to bring that out or Brock, I can’t take credit. Obviously, Brock was Brock. I was actually quite taken aback by his comedic timing and his sharpness and all that. I really didn’t expect it and I think very few people did because he’s been this destructor that had [Paul] Heyman talk for him all these years. So I was as surprised as anybody.”

Sami Zayn admits he gets asked about working with Brock Lesnar quite a lot. Despite the fact they only had limited work together on television, he believes that they planted the seeds for more.

“I get asked about it a fair bit and we only did two weeks together. So that must tell me we hit something kind of special,” he stated. “Wrestling, if you’re around long enough, I think eventually you cross paths with a lot of people. So I do hope it planted the seeds to do some more fun on-screen stuff. It’s been about a year and a half, two years now where I’m just having a real blast. That Brock thing was definitely a highlight.

