WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently appeared on ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s talk show, “Broken Skull Sessions.” While there, Austin ran some names by Zayn, including Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena, and real-life best friend to Zayn, Kevin Owens. Though, interestingly enough, Stone Cold brought up the name of former WWE Champion and current AEW Wrestler, Daniel Bryan.

When asked his thoughts on The American Dragon, Sami Zayn didn’t hesitate to call him the best talent of our generation. These comments from Zayn, who had a short feud with Bryan in 2018 and then later again in 2020, comes after Bryan had left WWE last year and signed with All Elite Wrestling. Bryan, who is cited by many to be the best wrestler in the world, was sidelined in 2016 after a seemingly career-ending neck injury. Bryan fought hard and came back from this injury in 2018 and has been going strong ever since.

He’s been WWE Champion and WWE “Smackdown” Tag Team Champion since returning but hasn’t won a title since mid-2019. Despite this, Bryan has had great matches in WWE against the likes of Kofi Kingston, Drew Gulak, Roman Reigns, Harper and Rowan, Edge, and even had a memorable strap match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Not only has Bryan killed it in WWE, but Sami Zayn’s former rival has also had highly rated matches in AEW under his Bryan Danielson name, with matches against top stars like Kenny Omega, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Jon Moxley being positively received by wrestling fans alike. Danielson also received his first five-star match in his career from Dave Meltzer in AEW when he faced Kenny Omega at AEW’s Grand Slam edition of “Dynamite”. Since then, Danielson has also had 2 more five-star matches — one against Hangman Page at AEW Winter is Coming, and the other at AEW Double or Nothing with the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Zayn’s statement about Bryan Danielson certainly isn’t unpopular. As mentioned, fans and wrestlers alike consider him to be the best wrestler in current times, and it wouldn’t be outlandish to say he could be the best of all time when he finally hangs up the boots.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]