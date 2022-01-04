During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on 2021, talking about who he thinks is the best male wrestler of the year on American television. For the Hall Of Famer, it is Roman Reigns who is the best in the business at the moment.

“I’ve said Roman is the best in the business right now. His work has been impeccable for the last year and a half to two years,” Booker T said. “I’ve said, everybody that Roman has gotten in the ring with, Roman has made that person a better wrestler at the end of the day. A better performer, a better sports entertainer, however, you want to look at it. He’s made those guys better every single time.”

However, when it comes to in-ring ability, Booker T singled out Bryan Danielson. He believes that the AEW star is taking wrestling very seriously. Booker praised Bryan for making things look realistic inside the squared circle.

“As far as wrestling goes, Daniel Bryan has taken the moniker wrestling very seriously,” he stated. “He wants to go out and perform in the ring and have great matches. You remember I said last week, I was trending on Twitter about it, guys leaving and wanting to have matches. I said, ‘everybody falls into that banner, but Daniel Bryan doesn’t.’ I say that because Daniel Bryan has made a boatload of money.

“Now it’s about, ‘let me go out there and see how good I am. Let me see how good I am still after a broken neck and people were still writing me off. Let me go out there and have some of my best wrestling matches ever, now,'” Booker T said. “What he’s been doing is pretty extraordinary, I must say.

“He’s been thinking about going out and bringing that thin line that I talk about, so close to that television screen. That’s MMA, boxing, wrestling, combat sports. Making every little thing mean something. Taking that motor apart and putting it back together with every piece as opposed to leaving pieces out that the fans don’t understand. Alright, I’m going to make you understand why this happened,” he added. “There’s a lot of that going on.”

