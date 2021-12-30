AEW star Bryan Danielson wants a match with ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham.

Gresham defeated AEW’s Jay Lethal at the recent ROH Final Battle pay-per-view to win the title, which was vacant due to Bandido being pulled from the show due to COVID-19. ROH went with Gresham vs. Lethal for the title because this was their last event until they return from a hiatus in April.

Danielson, a former ROH World Champion who held the strap for 462 days, recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he would’ve been the perfect opponent for Gresham at Final Battle.

“So it’s interesting,” Danielson said, commenting on how he learned Bandido pulled from Final Battle. “I’m not on my phone, ever. It’s hard to get me to pick up my phone at any given point of the day. So I didn’t realize until Saturday morning [the day of Final Battle] that Bandido couldn’t do the show. I was like, ‘That would have been perfect for me to come in and do that.’ It would have been a lot of fun.

“I’m not sure that would have even been OK with the state my knee was in on Friday [Bryan tweaked his knee days before on AEW Dynamite], but I think that’s a match that a lot of wrestling fans would want to see.”

This isn’t the first time Danielson has expressed interest in a match with Gresham. Gresham continues to defend the ROH World Title at various indie events, and will defend against Chris Sabin at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 8. He recently stated that he has to wrestle Danielson with the ROH World Title, and Danielson agrees with that idea.

“He’s one of the guys I want to wrestle,” Danielson said. “They say it’s the champions who make the championship, right? I think Jonathan Gresham is a great, great wrestler who would really make the championship. But without the platform, or if you don’t have the vehicle to show off how talented Jonathan Gresham is, it makes it very difficult.

“The title is in good hands with Jonathan Gresham, but the hard part is what happens with Ring of Honor. We’re all waiting to see what they end up doing.”

Danielson is set to get his rematch against AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page during the January 5 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

