Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News and talked about two potential opponents in AEW’s Darby Allin and new ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham.

Gresham won the ROH World Title at Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view, which is the final ROH show for some time while the company is on hiatus, reportedly until April. Gresham spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and said he plans to continue defending the ROH World Title, but he feels like he needs to defend it against Danielson and CM Punk because they helped make the ROH World Title the best title in the world, and if he is going to do the same to the ROH World Title now, he needs to wrestle them.

Danielson was asked about these comments from Gresham.

“I’d love to wrestle Jonathan Gresham,” Danielson said. “I love his style. He’s got a great mat-wrestling style. I think he’s one of the guys who have really carried on the tradition of real ‘technical wrestling’ wrestling, and I think that match would be a lot of fun.”

Danielson was then asked who in AEW he sees as someone that could tell the best story opposite him in the future. He named Allin, and said it would be a dream scenario, in Seattle.

“That’s a really hard one,” Bryan said. “I think a really interesting one – this would be, if you’re talking about a dream scenario, it would probably be with Darby Allin and that match would happen in Seattle. We’re both from there, and just telling a story of two guys kind of from the same place but are completely different. One is young and on the rise and already a superstar, one is aging and this is the twilight – that sort of thing. That, I think, would be a pretty cool story.”

Danielson will headline tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, against AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

