On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the rematch between ‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship was officially scheduled for the December 5, 2022 Dynamite.

‘Hangman’ Page came down to the ring tonight to speak with Tony Schiavone about the upcoming match. But Bryan didn’t take much time before interrupting the current AEW World Champion.

Bryan went on a rant, calling ‘Hangman’ an entitled millennial and saying fans should be disappointed he’s their champion. He says he wasn’t 100% for their title match the week before, but to endure he’s at peak performance on January 5, he’s not wrestling until his title match.

Danielson comes up with the idea that the match on January 5 should have a set of judges to determine the winner if they once again go to a 60-minute draw. Page interrupts, saying he has been thinking of stipulations for the rematch as well. He thought of ladder matches and iron man matches, but he approves of Bryan’s idea. He also advises Bryan to pay them in advance because he won’t need 60 minutes to finish him off this time.

As noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier today and revealed that an announcement on Danielson vs. Page II will be made during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The AEW World Title match last week was praised online by both fans and others in the industry. Page and Bryan executed everything in their arsenal, with the exception being Bryan’s finishing running knee. He never did connect with the move on Page, however, he did trap ‘Hangman’ in the LeBell lock and never made him submit.

The current AEW World Champion hit his finishing Buckshot Lariat in the final seconds of the match, but as soon as he struck Bryan Danielson, the bell rang and the match was announced as a draw.

You can see highlights below: