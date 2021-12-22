The rematch between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will be announced tonight.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that an announcement on Danielson vs. Page II will be made during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

As noted before, Khan previously teased that Dynamite will feature multiple “huge announcements” and a surprise. The details on Danielson vs. Page II appears to be one of those announcements. Khan also indicated that Danielson will be on tonight’s card.

The first Danielson vs. Page title match took place last Wednesday as the opener of the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. The bout ended in a 60-minute time limit draw. Khan confirmed this week that Danielson is still the #1 contender, adding that he’s excited for the rematch.

There’s no word on when Danielson vs. Page II will take place, but it has been rumored for the inaugural AEW Battle of The Belts special, which will air live on TNT on Saturday, January 8 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. Khan confirmed this week that Battle of The Belts will be a one-hour special, and because of that time limit not every title will be on the line. Riho vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker has already been announced for Battle of The Belts.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Holiday Bash Dynamite from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card:

* Tony Khan has promised a surprise and multiple “huge announcements”

* An announcement on Bryan Danielson vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page II will be made

* More details will be announced on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments

* Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* Adam Cole gives The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish the best Christmas present ever

* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title tournament

* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party

* CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin vs. MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR