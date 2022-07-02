The last name ‘McMahon’ has forever been synonymous with the largest professional wrestling company in the United States – WWE.

The four most famous McMahons include Vince, Linda, Vince’s wife, Shane, who is Vince and Linda’s son, and Stephanie, Vince and Linda’s daughter. Stephanie is also the Interim CEO and Chairwoman of the Board for WWE.

While on “Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda”, the former WWE United States and Tag Team Champion Santino Marella named which of the four McMahons he believes is the smartest in the family.

“Shane wasn’t there as much as Stephanie while I was there,” Marella said. “I would tell my daughter, ‘You have to grow up and be like Stephanie, man’ … For the type of daughter I want to put out in the world, Stephanie is the perfect role model, and Linda is the smartest, Linda is the smartest of them all. She’s the brains behind everything, oh my God. If you get a conversation with Linda, it’s like, a special moment.”

WWE is currently dealing with multiple investigations coming from 8 different law firms, this taking place following a report from the Wall Street Journal, which detailed and discussed a large number of payments used as hush money between a former WWE employee and Vince McMahon following their alleged misconduct. Following the first investigation, Vince McMahon temporarily stepped down as CEO and Chairman of the Board for WWE, with Stephanie McMahon taking over the position.

Vince is not out of a job following these alleged actions, however, as he has made multiple appearances on-screen following his stepping down from his position. Following the announcement, Vince first appeared on the June 17th edition of “Friday Night Smackdown,” followed by an appearance on “Monday Night Raw” the next Monday.

Following the announcement of the first investigation, Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis has been placed on administrative leave. Therefore, Bruce Prichard has been placed as the Interim Head of Talent Relations while Laurinaitis is absent.

