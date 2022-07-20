Seth Rollins has issued a public apology to a couple of fans he was admittedly “very harsh” towards on Tuesday.

According to the WWE Raw Superstar, a couple of young fans approached Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, to say hello while the wrestling power couple was in the middle of a workout. While greeting the fans at his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, IA, Rollins was admittedly “very harsh and abrupt” in his candor.

Rollins wrote a lengthy note on Instagram to apologize to the fans, as seen below. He would also ask them to return to the academy so he can apologize in person.

Hello fine folks! I love interacting with my fans. You guys are the best. Your continued support of me and the @blackandbravewrestling enterprise is what keeps our collective heart beating strong. Today a couple of young cats saw my wife and me training in the back of the brick and mortar and stopped by to say hello. Unfortunately, I was right in the middle of a loooooong workout. I was very harsh and abrupt in my candor. For that, I apologize. There’s no excuse for that. If either you folks who I was short with today are reading this, please come back another time. I’d love to apologize in person. That open invite is all inclusive too! Feel free to pop by the school. If I happen to be here, please just be conscious of what’s going on around you! Don’t be deterred if I’m teaching a class or deep in the sweat game. It may take a few extra minutes, but I promise I’m down to take a pic or have a quick chat. In closing, thank you again to all of you who’ve had our backs over the years! Here’s to many more! Our door is always open (during business hours) so come on by! – @wwerollins

Rollins and former indie wrestler Marek Brave started the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in 2014. One of their prized pupils, Nathan Frazer, is currently signed to WWE as part of the “NXT 2.0” brand.

Rollins will wrestle Riddle at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. As noted earlier, Rollins made a reference to his real-life heat with The Original Bro after Monday’s “Raw” went off the air.

