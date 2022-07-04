New SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was showered with love on social media over the weekend, as wrestlers from across promotions reacted to her triumph at the 7/2 Money in the Bank premium live event.

The congratulations came from the likes of AEW’s Ruby Soho, Morgan’s former Riot Squad teammate, Nyla Rose and Athena.

🤘🏽🤘🏽 — Nyla Nyla (@NylaRoseBeast) July 3, 2022

She did it !!! She LIVed!!! Soooo 👏 🥲 — Athena is All Elite (@AthenaPalmer_FG) July 3, 2022

Many of Morgan’s current WWE peers were equally thrilled to watch her finally reach the top of the food chain. Sami Zayn would even reference a moment from his “The Great Liberator” docuseries that aired on YouTube last year.

The prophecy has come to pass. https://t.co/JaTumuwQ2g — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 4, 2022

I am the happiest I’ve been all year https://t.co/GN9VSvKrCn — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 3, 2022

So happy for @YaOnlyLivvOnce !!! — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 3, 2022

Beyond excited for @YaOnlyLivvOnce. You deserve it!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🥹🥹🥹🤑🤑🤑 — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) July 3, 2022

Omg @YaOnlyLivvOnce is 💰 I love you so much gg! — The OFFICIAL Boss (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 3, 2022

I don’t think there’s anyone out there who isn’t happy for @YaOnlyLivvOnce right now. Speaks to her as a person and a professional. …I’m still gonna make fun of your glitter tears tho. — 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) July 3, 2022

A number of WWE Hall of Famers made their thoughts known as well.

It’s about time. — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 3, 2022

It was only a matter of time. Congratulations @YaOnlyLivvOnce!

Definitely well deserved. https://t.co/4ZMGUeEG9y — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 3, 2022

Others such as Mickie James, CJ Perry (Lana) and Big Swole congratulated Morgan too.

YAAAAASSSSSS GOOD S--T LIV ABOUT. DAMN. TIME. We #LivInTheBank now ✨🙌🏾 — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) July 3, 2022

No one can ever say you didn’t earn it. Love you G @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/CXW8tnCpZ4 — Zahra (@zahrainchains) July 3, 2022

Huge congrats to the homie @YaOnlyLivvOnce!!!!! GET HYPED!!! pic.twitter.com/fi6m1i8qe2 — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) July 3, 2022

Liv Morgan will reportedly be continuing a feud with Ronda Rousey after pinning The Baddest Woman on the Planet to capture her first SmackDown Women’s Title. The Morgan vs. Rousey match is expected to take place at the 7/30 SummerSlam premium live event, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. Meltzer also noted that there was previously talk of a returning Charlotte Flair getting a rematch against Rousey at SummerSlam, but those plans obviously changed after Morgan’s victory this past weekend.

