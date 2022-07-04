New SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was showered with love on social media over the weekend, as wrestlers from across promotions reacted to her triumph at the 7/2 Money in the Bank premium live event.

The congratulations came from the likes of AEW’s Ruby Soho, Morgan’s former Riot Squad teammate, Nyla Rose and Athena.

Many of Morgan’s current WWE peers were equally thrilled to watch her finally reach the top of the food chain. Sami Zayn would even reference a moment from his “The Great Liberator” docuseries that aired on YouTube last year.

A number of WWE Hall of Famers made their thoughts known as well.

Others such as Mickie James, CJ Perry (Lana) and Big Swole congratulated Morgan too.

Liv Morgan will reportedly be continuing a feud with Ronda Rousey after pinning The Baddest Woman on the Planet to capture her first SmackDown Women’s Title. The Morgan vs. Rousey match is expected to take place at the 7/30 SummerSlam premium live event, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. Meltzer also noted that there was previously talk of a returning Charlotte Flair getting a rematch against Rousey at SummerSlam, but those plans obviously changed after Morgan’s victory this past weekend.

