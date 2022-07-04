New SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was showered with love on social media over the weekend, as wrestlers from across promotions reacted to her triumph at the 7/2 Money in the Bank premium live event.
The congratulations came from the likes of AEW’s Ruby Soho, Morgan’s former Riot Squad teammate, Nyla Rose and Athena.
She DID IT!!!!!!!!! 😭#WATCHHER
— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) July 3, 2022
🤘🏽🤘🏽
— Nyla Nyla (@NylaRoseBeast) July 3, 2022
She did it !!! She LIVed!!! Soooo 👏 🥲
— Athena is All Elite (@AthenaPalmer_FG) July 3, 2022
We love to see it.
Congrats @YaOnlyLivvOnce 💚💵 https://t.co/B75SCNy0CS
— Amanda (@MandaLHuber) July 3, 2022
Many of Morgan’s current WWE peers were equally thrilled to watch her finally reach the top of the food chain. Sami Zayn would even reference a moment from his “The Great Liberator” docuseries that aired on YouTube last year.
The prophecy has come to pass. https://t.co/JaTumuwQ2g
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 4, 2022
Wow! Congratulations 🎊 @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/TYducpOnhC pic.twitter.com/cSuJXc8Pjo
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 3, 2022
YOU SURE DID @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🥹🙌🏽👏🏽🖤 #HellaProud https://t.co/gFBWOBuPJB
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) July 3, 2022
F--K YES!!!!!
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 3, 2022
I am the happiest I’ve been all year https://t.co/GN9VSvKrCn
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 3, 2022
So happy for @YaOnlyLivvOnce !!!
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 3, 2022
Beyond excited for @YaOnlyLivvOnce. You deserve it!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🥹🥹🥹🤑🤑🤑
— Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) July 3, 2022
Omg @YaOnlyLivvOnce is 💰 I love you so much gg!
— The OFFICIAL Boss (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 3, 2022
As @YaOnlyLivvOnce would say
“I LOVE THIS FOR US!”#MITB pic.twitter.com/atGhls2Wcc
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 3, 2022
I don’t think there’s anyone out there who isn’t happy for @YaOnlyLivvOnce right now. Speaks to her as a person and a professional.
…I’m still gonna make fun of your glitter tears tho.
— 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) July 3, 2022
YOOOOOOOO @YaOnlyLivvOnce LETS GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/RZV7bbeNQm
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 3, 2022
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce CONGRATULATIONS and So Well Deserved ❤️ #ANDNEW pic.twitter.com/rAK4wAhP9A
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 3, 2022
A number of WWE Hall of Famers made their thoughts known as well.
Hell yeah, Livvy!! @YaOnlyLivvOnce Get, it!
— Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) July 3, 2022
It’s about time.
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 3, 2022
It was only a matter of time. Congratulations @YaOnlyLivvOnce!
Definitely well deserved. https://t.co/4ZMGUeEG9y
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 3, 2022
Let’s go @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #MITB
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 3, 2022
Others such as Mickie James, CJ Perry (Lana) and Big Swole congratulated Morgan too.
You. Did. That. ♥️
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 3, 2022
YAAAAASSSSSS GOOD S--T LIV
ABOUT. DAMN. TIME.
We #LivInTheBank now ✨🙌🏾
— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) July 3, 2022
No one can ever say you didn’t earn it. Love you G @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/CXW8tnCpZ4
— Zahra (@zahrainchains) July 3, 2022
Yayyyyyy @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🙌🏻🙌🏻😜 💼
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 3, 2022
Huge congrats to the homie @YaOnlyLivvOnce!!!!! GET HYPED!!! pic.twitter.com/fi6m1i8qe2
— Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) July 3, 2022
Liv Morgan will reportedly be continuing a feud with Ronda Rousey after pinning The Baddest Woman on the Planet to capture her first SmackDown Women’s Title. The Morgan vs. Rousey match is expected to take place at the 7/30 SummerSlam premium live event, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. Meltzer also noted that there was previously talk of a returning Charlotte Flair getting a rematch against Rousey at SummerSlam, but those plans obviously changed after Morgan’s victory this past weekend.
