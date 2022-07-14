Before he was leading Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh into battle in AEW, Sonjay Dutt was one of WWE’s many producers, first taking the job in 2019. He would ultimately depart the promotion in late June 2021 and would join AEW shortly afterward, maintaining his producer role while serving as the mouthpiece for Lethal and Singh as they feud with Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe.

So what caused Dutt to leave WWE for, in his view, greener pastures? He revealed as much during an appearance on “AEW Unrestricted.”

“Let’s just put it like this,” Dutt said. “Where I worked previously, I kind of didn’t see Sonjay Dutt fitting in with the future of that company. So I made the moves that I needed to make to feel fulfilled professionally once again. Everything kind of happens for a reason, and everything kind of worked out. Coincidentally, next week will be one year since I joined AEW. At the beginning, when you quit a job, it’s a bit taxing mentally, trying to figure out ‘Did I make the right decision? I’ve got a wife and kids.’ But I will say this — every single day in the past year, since I’ve been in AEW, I realize I made the right decision. Absolutely.”

Dutt also revealed his least favorite aspect of the producing job and what he tries to avoid when doing it.

“I’ve been a producer, coaching matches, producing matches for five plus years now,” he said. “I hate when some producers and coaches will just get on the mic, get on the headset and yell and scream at the ref. Because I know that nothing’s your fault as the ref. You are relaying, you are the messenger. I just want to make clear every time I raise my voice in the headset that I mean no ill will towards any of the referees. You guys are f*cking rockstars. We couldn’t do any of this without you guys. And I just want to make clear ‘Look, I’m sorry if I yell, because that earpiece is very tight in that ear and I don’t want to burst an eardrum.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]