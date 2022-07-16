Earlier this year, WWE released Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan due to a violation of WWE’s wellness policy. Since being released, Donavan has reverted back to his old ring name of Cole Karter.

During his time in NXT, Karter only wrestled a total of six matches, winning only half of them. Notably, he was a part of Tony D’Angelo’s stable alongside Channing Lorenzo, where the three of them recognized as The D’Angelo Family. They primarily feuded against Legado Del Fantasma, even picking up a win against Legado at the NXT: In Your House event in June.

Before joining NXT, Karter had wrestled in companies such as AEW, IWC, and LDN. Karter not only wrestled in the latter two companies, he also won the IWC Super Indy Championship and the LDN World Championship. Whether or not Karter will return to these companies remains unknown.

Well, it seems Karter is back in the ring and also back in All Elite Wrestling. Karter, who hasn’t wrestled in AEW since October of 2021, showed up at the most recent Dark tapings where he faced and defeated Mike Orlando. This was Karter’s first pro wrestling match since the June 4th episode of NXT, and his first win since NXT: In Your House.

Cole Karter the former Two Dimes is in the Dark Zone. #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/KGqf6NSQls — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 16, 2022

As previously mentioned, Cole Karter had wrestled in AEW in past, but only a total of 8 matches. Karter wrestled primarily on “Dark and “Dark: Elevation”, losing to the likes of Lance Archer, Death Triangle, and even Paul Wight. He even had a televised match on “Dynamite” where he lost in under a minute against Anthony Agogo of The Factory. Karter’s victory against Orlando is his first win in AEW.

