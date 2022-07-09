Fightful Select has reported on what the plans are for tonight’s “SmackDown.”

According to Fightful, Xia Li vs. Raquel Rodriguez will be a dark match, while WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman will kick off the show.

The main event is Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.

Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s episode:

* Jinder Mahal and Shanky vs. The Viking Raiders

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan promo, Natalya and Ronda are supposed to get involved.

* Natalya vs. Ronda

* Lacey Evans and Aliyah vs. Shayna Baszler and Shoti Blackheart

* Los Lotharios vs. Usos

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

As noted, Vince McMahon is at tonight’s show in Forth Worth, TX following yet another bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal revealing the former WWE CEO and Chairman allegedly paid north of $12 million combined to keep various affairs and accusations of sexual misconduct quiet.

