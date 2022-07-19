This week’s version of “Main Event” featured two matches, as always. This week saw Akira Tozawa and Reggie collide in singles action to start off WWE’s taped show, then ended with tag team action as Alpha Academy took on the new team of Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander.

As mentioned, up first on “Main Event”, rivals Akira Tozawa and Reggie went one-on-one. Tozawa would pick up the win against Reggie, getting his first victory since April when Tozawa teamed up with Tamina against Reggie and Dana Brooke. This also marks Tozawa’s first singles win since the April 29th, 2020 edition of NXT, where Tozawa picked up a win against Jack Gallagher.

Second up, in the main event, we had Alpha Academy take on Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander. Ali and Alexander are a fresh new tag team, with both men coming out of individual rivalries. Ali just got done feuding with Theory a few weeks ago, and Alexander was recently seen trying to interject himself into the Lashley – Omos rivalry but was shut down by former Hurt Business manager, MVP.

Alpha Academy would pick up the win here with his first victory since the May 2nd episode of Raw where they teamed up with ally, Kevin Owens, to defeat Ezekiel and The Street Profits. Ali was last seen last week on “Main Event” where he picked up a singles win against Akira Tozawa.

