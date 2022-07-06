Before tonight’s NXT Great American Bash, WWE taped this Friday’s episode of “NXT Level Up.”

This week’s show featured matches with Myles Borne (who made his WWE debut on the June 17 episode of “Level Up”), Dante Chen, and Yulisa Leon.

As noted, on the July 1 episode of “NXT Level Up,” former college football player Hank Walker made his WWE debut.

Below are the full results of the July 8 episode, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Dante Chen defeated Myles Borne

* Yulisa Leon (with Valentina Feroz) defeated Arianna Grace

* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin

“NXT Level Up” every Friday at 10 PM ET on Peacock/WWE Network.

Results of tonight’s Great American Bash event are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts