“NXT UK” held a set of TV tapings from BT Sports Studios on July 7.

During the show, Tyler Bate defeated Trent Seven to become the new “NXT UK” Champion. As noted, Ilja Dragunov had to relinquish the title due to an undisclosed injury. Dragunov had been champion for 319 days.

Another title change happened during the tapings, Noam Dar defeated Mark Coffey to become the new NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

Blair Davenport defeated Eliza Alexander, Isla Dawn, and Amale to become the number one contender for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. The current champion is Meiko Satomura.

Below are the results, courtesy of Fightful/Twitter user @erniep6969:

* Andre Chase def. Sha Samuels

* NXT UK Championship Tournament Semifinal: Trent Seven def. Oliver Carter

* NXT UK Championship Tournament Semifinal: Tyler Bate def. Joe Coffey

* NXT UK Heritage Cup: Noam Dar def. Mark Coffey (c)

* Saxon Huxley def. Kenny Williams

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Blair Davenport def. Eliza Alexander, Isla Dawn, and Amale.

* Mark Andrews def. Josh Morrell

* NXT UK Championship Tournament Final (vacant): Tyler Bate def. Trent Seven

