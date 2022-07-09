WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) are set to be a part of a new show on the E! Network — a channel they have been working with in various ways since 2013. This time around, they will be guests on “Celebrity Beef”, hosted by Joel McHale. The press release for the show says that viewers will “follow two celebrity contestants each week as they go head-to-head in a cook-off and squash their beef with knives in hand, spices on the rack and ready to prepare the best dish this side of the Hollywood Hills.”

Other celebrities included in this year’s season include Cheryl Hines & Rachael Harris, Ben Higgins & Nick Viall, Cynthia Bailey & Todd Bridges, Andy Grammer & Justin Baldoni, Justin Sylvester & Loni Love, Dolores Catania & Caroline Manzo, Missi Pyle & Jeff Lewis, and Nikki & Brie Bella. With the way the guests are formatted, it’s expected that Nikki and Brie will face one another in the cook-off-style competition.

You can see the full press release below:

THE KITCHEN HEATS UP AS E!’S “CELEBRITY BEEF,” HOSTED AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY JOEL MCHALE, PREMIERES TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 AT 10PM ET/PT Los Angeles, CA – July 5, 2022 – Joel McHale makes his return to E! as host and executive producer of “Celebrity Beef,” the cooking show that turns pop culture feuds into a battle of foods, premiering Tuesday, August 2 at 10pm ET/PT. This comedic competition series will follow two celebrity contestants each week as they go head-to-head-in a cook-off and squash their beef with knives in hand, spices on the rack and ready to prepare the best dish this side of the Hollywood Hills. As the celebrities attempt to settle the score in the kitchen, things get spicy as they reveal the inside scoop of their rivalry. As host, Joel acts as prosecutor, judge and jury, creating twists and turns with various challenges throughout the showdown. The winner of each challenge will have an advantage over their competitor, such as being treated to exclusive ingredients, while the loser receives a cruel punishment, like swapping out their knives for gardening tools. At the end of each episode, the contestants present their final meal to Joel for the ultimate taste test, as he crowns one person the winner and helps the duos squash their beef once and for all. The victor will also receive a trophy and is awarded $10,000 for their charity of choice. Celebrity contestants include: Cheryl Hines & Rachael Harris, Ben Higgins & Nick Viall, Cynthia Bailey & Todd Bridges, Andy Grammer & Justin Baldoni, Justin Sylvester & Loni Love, Dolores Catania & Caroline Manzo, Missi Pyle & Jeff Lewis and Nikki & Brie Bella. “Celebrity Beef” airs immediately after the current season of “Celebrity Game Face” hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart, on Tuesdays for a night of comedic competition for a cause beginning at 9pm ET/PT. “Celebrity Beef” is produced by The Content Group, part of Asylum Entertainment Group, with Joel McHale, Rebecca Hertz, Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, James Macnab, Andi Walker Ochoa and Ariel Brozell serving as executive producers.? “Celebrity Game Face” is produced by Critical Content and HARTBEAT with Kevin Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Michael Canter and Jeff Krask serving as Executive Producers. About E! Entertainment E! is the only global, multi-platform brand for all things pop culture, and airs some of the most sought-after reality series on TV, including “The Bradshaw Bunch,” “Botched,” “Celebrity Game Face,” “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.” “E! News” is the leading multi-platform publisher delivering breaking entertainment news and pop culture coverage 24/7 across?EOnline.com?and all digital and social media. The brand’s programming slate includes “Daily Pop,” “Nightly Pop” on linear and “E! News’?The?Rundown” on Snapchat. “Live from E!” covers signature red carpet events, keeping fans connected to their favorite stars on pop culture’s biggest nights and the “People’s Choice Awards” celebrates the best in pop culture and is the only award show for the people, by the people. E! is?part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, which includes NBCU’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo,?E!,?Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock. For more information, visit?EOnline.com.? About The Content Group Launched by multi-award-winning producer Steve Michaels, The Content Group (TCG) is a content production collective dedicated to establishing equitable, growth-oriented partnerships with producers, filmmakers, and talent across the entertainment spectrum. Part of Asylum Entertainment Group, TCG co-found and funds ventures with leading producers, including Big City TV (Lori Rothschild Ansaldi), Breaklight Pictures (Dan Johnstone) and 72 Steps Media (Ben Salter). Recent TCG productions include Shaq Life for TNT, King of the Con for discovery+ and Sins of the Amish for Peacock. Other titles include Breaklight Pictures’ premium series and specials Breaking Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, American Cartel and Detective Diaries for discovery+ as well as Big City TV’s hit series Doubling Down with the Derricos for TLC as well as The Program: Prison Detox for discovery+.

As mentioned, The Bellas have been working with E! Network for nearly a decade now through the shows “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas” — two reality series that followed the two WWE Hall of Famers, and in the former’s case, other popular WWE Divas as well, as they navigate their busy lives in WWE. Since “Total Bellas” was dropped from the E! Network in January 2021, the two women have continued to stay in the spotlight through their podcast, and they also made a surprise appearance to prank the judges on a recent edition of “America’s Got Talent”.

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE television alongside her sister, Brie Bella, this past January at the Royal Rumble. The duo also attended the WWE Hall of Fame 2022 ceremony this past April and enjoyed WrestleMania weekend in Dallas alongside other WWE stars.

