Over the years, there have been many accusations made against former WWE Champion John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL) in relation to hazing and bullying behind the scenes.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who began his own wrestling career in 1992 – a time when certain “ribs” may have been tolerated – had a plethora of fans ultimately turn against him and call for his contract to be terminated in 2017 following the departure of former “SmackDown” and “NXT” commentator Mauro Ranallo, who was said to have been a target of Layfield.

Former WWE and current AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts, who was let go by WWE in 2014, also revealed in his autobiography “Best Seat in the House”, released the same year as Ranallo’s departure, that he had also been an alleged victim of Layfield’s bullying. That same year, Layfield stepped away from his full-time duties as a “SmackDown” commentator, but now returns sporadically, typically for major WWE premium live events as an analyst on pre-shows.

WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright, well-known for playing the characters of The Godfather, The Goodfather, and Papa Shango in WWE, defended Layfield in a recent interview.

“What he is, is an old-school wrestler that was taught by old-school wrestlers and he had that mentality,” Wright told the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast”. “The modern day kids and people growing up were changing and they didn’t understand that, but he, by no means, was no bully. He just lived by locker room rules that were old-school rules. Those rules are gone now.”

Layfield released a statement via “Newsweek” following the release of Ranallo and his own departure from WWE, stating, “Admittedly, I took part in locker room pranks that existed within the industry years ago.” The three-time WWE Tag Team Champion also apologized for anything he said while playing a ‘bad guy’ on television that might have been “misconstrued”. During his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech in 2020, Layfield “apologized” for anyone that he may have wronged over the years before, moments later, stating in character that he apologizes to nobody because he’s JBL.”

To quote this article, please credit Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling Podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]