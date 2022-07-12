Vince McMahon is a polarizing figure in professional wrestling and is currently in the midst of numerous controversies, each seemingly more damning than the last. However, some are still able to muster praise for the former chairman of WWE.

“On my birthday, May 16th, Vince said ‘Happy birthday big man’,” said WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast. “If that don’t say enough, I don’t know what to say. I don’t know how many people he wishes happy birthday on their birthday. During Undertaker’s induction into the Hall of Fame, Vince walks all the way down the aisle, you know, with the walk he does, and he walks back, doesn’t put anybody over, doesn’t put one person over. He comes by me, shakes my hand and says, ‘Thanks for being here, Charles’.

“I know well he’s a great guy. He’s a great guy, and he’s been nothing but good to me.”

McMahon recently stepped down from his position as CEO and chairman of WWE due to several allegations and investigations being launched, with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, taken on his previous roles.

Wright had many different personas during his tenure with WWE, including villanous witch doctor Papa Shango, the Nation of Domination’s Kama, and finally The Godfather, a character who paraded around with women and constantly talked about smoking weed. In 2000, The Godfather became The Goodfather, joining a group known as Right to Censor, whose goal was to rid the product of anything that did not meet their standards of morality.

Wright entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 during WrestleMania 32 weekend after a 30+ year career. His last match came in March 2020 at a Warriors of Wrestling show, where he walked away with the win.

