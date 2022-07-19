During the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio” Dave Meltzer confirmed that something happened in the gym regarding Michael Elgin, but it is not 100 percent guaranteed that he stole protein powder, as had been previously reported.

It was stated that Elgin had been arrested for doing that, but it was mentioned that protein powder would have been available at the dojo, although whatever took place in the gym in Japan is something that nobody wants out. The former Impact Wrestling star was detained and then let go by the police following the incident, and he wasn’t in contact with Pro Wrestling NOAH for some time.

Elgin missed an event that he was scheduled for on July 10th, and then the promotion unbooked him for the remaining dates, and it was noted that he is now back home. While the story is still not crystal clear, something did take place at the gym which led to the police getting involved.

Since the report came out about him being arrested, Elgin has taken to social media in order to refute the idea that he stole protein powder, or that he is facing any jail time.

“I’m not going to bother saying what happened, but I am going to say. I was not charged for stealing protein,” Elgin writes. “I’m not charged at all, I am not facing jail time. I’m also not deported. I am going to Canada to be with my family after the passing of an extremely close family member.”

“I completely understand people don’t ever want to believe anything other than what they wish were true. I’m not going to debate with people,” he added. “But, I am on my scheduled flight home. Also, first class. Doesn’t seem like deportation.”

This is not the first time that Elgin’s name has come up in controversial situations as he was fired from Impact Wrestling on June 26th, 2020 following the #SpeakingOut movement. He did file a lawsuit against the company earlier this year for that, claiming that he deserved “not less than” five million dollars in compensatory damages for a breach of his contract, citing canceled ring performances, training sessions, social media opportunities, merchandise, and royalty payments from the company.

