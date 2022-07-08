As noted earlier today, Pat McAfee has signed a multi-year extension with WWE.

According to the below tweet from WrestleVotes, the color commentator for “WWE SmackDown” had signed the contract extension a few weeks back. Everyone who was involved was reportedly said to be thrilled to have him sign an extension.

I’m told the Pat McAfee extension was signed a few weeks back, to the thrill of everyone involved. WWE knows exactly what they have in McAfee and were steadfast on making sure they kept him around. Good job on them. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 7, 2022

McAfee is set to face Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam on July 30th. After the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Corbin attacked McAfee. During the latest episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” he spoke about the attack.

“I am out there losing my bearings, I am getting wailed on with punches, oh, oh throws me over the barricade. I hit my head off the side of the commentary table that was blown up by Omos,” he said. “Got cuts on my head from that thing ’cause there’s some metal, obviously, where the bolts go. Literally, still bruised on my head right now, both sides.”

McAfee last wrestled at WrestleMania 38, where he won a match against Theory and lost a match to Vince McMahon.

