AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa revealed that she would be open to doing an MMA Fight in an AEW Ring.

Rosa recently did an interview with Jim Varsallone and revealed that she would want to have an MMA fight with American Top Team’s Paige VanZant.

“I don’t say no to nothing. So if you know if AEW wanted to do it, go ahead,” said Rosa. “You know enough I’ll ask Combate Global. I’ll be like, ‘Hey Just give me a tee shirt.’ We’ll put like Global in there so we can do co-promoting. We could be like watch us on Univision and Paramount. I don’t know everything is possible. You know, the forbidden door. Let’s talk about the forbidden door right here.”

Rosa is set to make her MMA commentary debut for Combate Global on July 15 on Paramount +. She will be joining play-by-play announcer Max Bretos and analyst/commentator Rodolfo Roman.

She made her MMA debut under the promotion of Combate on November 8th, 2019. Combate Global is an American mixed martial arts sports franchise and media company that is directed toward a Hispanic audience.

Thunder Rosa has been the AEW World Women’s Champion since defeating Dr.Britt Baker DMD on the March 16th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Below is the full interview:

