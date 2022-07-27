A handful of performers currently working for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are former WWE talent who specifically worked under Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) for a number of years on the “NXT” brand. Earlier this week, due to major changes behind the scenes at WWE stemming from Vince McMahon’s retirement last Friday amidst a storm of investigations, it was confirmed that Levesque would now be leading WWE’s creative as a whole, which sparked a conversation among fans about whether some of Levesque’s former favorites would now jump ship and return. And as one might expect, AEW President Tony Khan has responded.

“Some of the narratives I’ve seen every day for the last week are really amusing me,” Khan said on the “Busted Open Radio” show. “I’ve got people signed here for five years. And people think, just because the guy, the CEO, the chairman, the head of creative, those positions change in the competition, people I have five-year contracts with are just magically gonna switch teams?”

Two notable names from Levesque’s tenure leading “NXT” were Adam Cole and Malakai Black (who performed in WWE as Aleister Black). Khan revealed that both of those wrestlers are signed with AEW until 2027, rubbishing any rumors that those two performers, in particular, may be reuniting with Levesque any time soon.

Khan continued, blasting the narrative created by “so-called wrestling writers,” who he claims are pushing the idea because some of his performers had success during their runs in WWE. Khan went on to praise the NFL (National Football League) media, but then again turned his attentions to the wrestling media, saying that there are people with big followings and high journalism standards that can be convinced to write anything.

