16-time World Champion John Cena celebrated his 20-year anniversary with the company on the June 27th, 2022 edition of “Monday Night Raw.” Many stars sent in short videos discussing how much Cena meant to them and how he had helped shape their careers. Three of those stars who had videos shown on “Raw” came from AEW, with those three being Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE, Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, and Chris Jericho.

While on “The Masked Man Show”, AEW Owner Tony Khan commented on allowing AEW stars to appear on WWE TV via video packages.

“I heard from WWE directly, they contacted me and asked if I would give them access, give them videos — if I would ask some of the wrestlers in AEW to send in tribute videos for John Cena’s 20th anniversary,” Khan said. “I thought that was a very nice thing. It sounded like a nice event, a classy thing, and I have no problem helping out, and that was the kind of thing that, it’s not going to hurt us. And I’m happy to do the right thing and be a good samaritan when it’s called for.”

This is not the first time since AEW’s formation that WWE and AEW have been able to put aside the competition aspect for a minute, as Jericho appeared on the “Broken Skull Sessions” with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on Peacock in 2021. During their conversation, the duo brought up AEW, the company in which Jericho has been a part of since the very first event, Double or Nothing in 2019.

Cena made his debut for the company on June 27th, 2002 when he answered Kurt Angle’s open challenge on “Friday Night Smackdown.” Angle defeated Cena after an intense match that went over five and a half minutes, pinning Cena for the win. Since his debut, Cena has gone on to have one of, if not, the most successful careers in WWE history, taking part in five WrestleMania main events, winning two Royal Rumbles, and winning Money in the Bank in 2012. Cena also found a multitude of Championship success over his career, winning four Tag Team Championships, five United States Championships, and a record-tying 16 World Championships.

Cena last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam 2021 when he attempted to defeat the ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns to win what would be his record-setting 17th World Championship. Alas, it would not be, as Reigns defeated Cena after 23 minutes of action with a spear.

