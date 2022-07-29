All Elite Wrestling officially announced its first Canadian shows during the latest episode of “AEW Dynamite,” set to take place at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario. With the show scheduled to take place a few months from now, it’s unclear who will be headlining the event and if Torontonians will get to see some of AEWs biggest stars, many of whom are currently dealing with injuries. But AEW President Tony Khan seemed optimistic during an interview with the Toronto Star.

“You’ll see many of the top stars, including some who are on the injured list,” Khan said. “I think there is a good possibility they could be back by then.”

Current AEW World Champion CM Punk leads the list of injured stars, along with Adam Cole, his girlfriend Britt Baker, Kyle O’Reilly, and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The latter two have ties to Canada, with O’Reilly being from Vancouver and Omega from Winnipeg, so it would seem likely that Khan would prefer to have both for the two-day event — the “Dynamite” taping will happen live on October 12, while “AEW Rampage” will be taped the following day.

In the past, Khan had been very vocal about his aspirations to bring All Elite events to Canada, stating that he wanted to expand outside of just the province of Ontario and head to Alberta and British Columbia in the future. However, Khan had always been interested in having the first Canadian AEW show in Toronto, and fans will get that experience in October.

“Toronto is one of the best wrestling cities in the world,” he said. “Its tradition of pro wrestling dates back many years and many decades. It’s just very gratifying.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Toronto Star with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts