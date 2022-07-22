Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been announced for the next Game Changer Wrestling event.

GCW announced on Thursday that Moxley will be at the GCW Homecoming Part 1 event on Saturday, August 13. As of this writing, Moxley’s opponent is not known.

*HOMECOMING UPDATE* *Just Signed for Pt 1* GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY returns to AC on 8/13 for Homecoming! Plus:

BRISCOES vs MACIZOS

WAYNE vs STARBOY Tix: Pt 1https://t.co/5vtNI8hLgf Pt 2https://t.co/LwHflNefuh Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! Homecoming Pt. 1

Sat 8/13 – 7PM pic.twitter.com/i4D7e9zvVf — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 21, 2022

Homecoming Part 2 is set for Sunday, August 14.

Moxley is the current GCW World Champion. Before Homecoming Part 1, he is set to defend the GCW title on July 29 against Blake Christian at The People Vs. GCW event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Moxley has been the GCW World Champion since he defeated Matt Cardona at The Art of Games on September 4, 2021. Since winning the title, Moxley has defended the title against the likes of Homicide and Nick Cage.

Below is the announced line-up:

GCW Homecoming Part 1:

* Jon Moxley vs. TBA

* Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie

* The Briscoes vs. Los Macizos

GCW Homecoming Part 2:

* Maki Itoh vs. Dark Shiek

* Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green to renew their wedding vows

* Charli Evans vs. Cole Radrick

* Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck

The two-night event will be available to watch on FITE.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]