The Summer Sun Princess is ready to dazzle American audiences.

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Miyu Yamashita made her AEW debut on the 7/12 episode of “Dark,” defeating AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in a Women’s World Title Eliminator Match. Although the match aired on AEW’s YouTube channel, it took place at the TJPW Summer Sun Princess 22 event on 7/9. With the victory, Yamashita earned herself a future title shot against Rosa.

Yamashita took to Twitter to thank AEW President Tony Khan for giving her the opportunity, which she clearly seized!

Thank you for giving me this opportunity #AEW and Thunder Rosa. I am a lucky girl. And I seized a big opportunity. I'll kick you on the head at any time.🦶🔥 pic.twitter.com/CvHiMr9N6j — 山下実優 Miyu Yamashita (@miyu_tjp) July 13, 2022

After the match was taped last week, Yamashita spoke about her experience sharing the ring with Rosa. As seen below, Rosa previewed their match through a tweet as well, confirming that Yamashita was welcome to wrestle her anytime in the United States.

I'm a lucky girl to have been able to fight Rosa at this timing.

I might have used all of my luck for the rest of my life. But I was the one that won against Rosa today, and she said that I can go to America any time to challenge for her #AEW belt.#tjpwSSP22 https://t.co/Ekb6rI4gJa pic.twitter.com/w5nYddD76G — 山下実優 Miyu Yamashita (@miyu_tjp) July 9, 2022

The #Hype is real I am profoundly proud of this match vs @miyu_tjp, it has energized me even more. I want all new challenges and challengers.

Anybody, Anyplace, Anytime. #AEWDark #FyterFest Week. Thank you @TonyKhan for making it happen. I’ll say it every time, I love @AEW https://t.co/aiqdB8Qs4D — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 12, 2022

For those unaware of her exploits, Yamashita is widely regarded as one of the greatest female pro wrestlers on the planet. In 2013, she became one of the first signees of DDT’s all-female Tokyo Joshi Pro sister promotion. She was immediately pushed as the top star of the new promotion, becoming the inaugural Tokyo Princess of Princess Champion on January 4, 2016. Since then, she has gone on to hold the title for a combined 1,065 days over the course of three title reigns. She is presently recognized as TJPW’s ace.

The 27-year-old Yamashita has wrestled a few matches in the United States over the years, for indie promotions such as CHIKARA and WWNLive. Wrestling fans are hoping that the AEW debut opens the door for more appearances.

