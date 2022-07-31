Big news coming out of last night centered around the first match of the show when Bianca Belair successfully defended her “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. This was, by all means, a full circle moment for ‘The EST of WWE,’ considering last year’s SummerSlam featured the same singles match but for the “SmackDown” Women’s Title. On that particular occasion, Lynch would defeat Belair in a rapid 26 seconds — a far cry from how the competitive, back-and-forth match played out last night at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Unfortunately, one of the women in the bout may have suffered a shoulder/arm injury in the heat of the match. As seen in the tweet below, Lynch was leaving the arena with the medical team while keeping her arm close to her body. If it is legitimate, this wouldn’t be the first time Lynch has been injured throughout their lengthy rivalry, as before their WrestleMania 38 match, Lynch fractured her larynx but returned in time to compete.

Looks like @BeckyLynchWWE might have injured her right shoulder early in the match. hope she's okay. @StephanieHypes #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/xJKAI5FI7x — Women's Wrestling Viewer (@TheKipUp) July 31, 2022

As noted, several women returned to WWE last night, including the multi-time Women’s Champion, Bayley, alongside former “NXT” alumni Io Shirai (now Iyo Sky) and Dakota Kai. This new all-women stable with Bayley, Sky, and Kai was pitched quite a while ago before Kai was first released from WWE in April. Vince McMahon had reportedly rejected the idea, even when other versions were pitched, including Kay Lee Ray and Raquel Rodriguez. The three women returned as a collective force and immediately confronted the “Raw” Women’s Champion, Belair. That was when Lynch, seemingly turning face for the first time in over a year, would stand by Belair’s side and show that she wouldn’t let the new faction run through Bianca if she had anything to say about it.

