A little over a week ahead of WWE “SummerSlam”, next week’s “SmackDown” will make its way to Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden. Several segments and matches were already advertised on last night’s episode of the show including the debut of Max Dupri’s “sister”, Maxine Dupri, and a match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser.

It’s now been revealed that we will see Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey go face-to-face to address one another before their scheduled match at SummerSlam on July 30. Morgan used her Money in the Bank contract to cash in for a title shot on Ronda Rousey and the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship after ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ had been in a physical match against Natalya just moments prior. It looked as though Morgan might tap out to Ronda’s ankle lock but Morgan capitalized on Rousey’s “injured” knee and rolled her up to win her first championship in WWE. All signs pointed to the two being on amicable terms once the match was over. However, will that still be the case with such a high-stakes match coming on July 30 at SummerSlam?

It was also announced via WWE.com that ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar will be returning to “SmackDown” to hype up the fans for his Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The two men will once again battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but this time around, the first person to incapacitate their opponent until they are unresponsive to a count of ten will be declared the Champion.

You can see the full card for next week’s “SmackDown” from Boston, Massachusetts below:

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Maximum Male Models swimwear collection with the debut of Max Dupri’s sister, Maxine Dupri

Ronda Rousey and “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan face-to-face

Brock Lesnar returns to “SmackDown”

