You can count Triple H among those who are excited to hear the news that Pat McAfee has signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE.

“Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has,” Triple H wrote in a post on Twitter. “In short, he ‘gets it’ & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!)”

McAfee’s debut on commentary for “WWE SmackDown” came in late 2019, when he was called in for one night only as an emergency replacement after travel issues left many WWE performers and personnel stranded in Saudi Arabia. In April 2021, McAfee became an official member of “SmackDown” commentary team, settling in alongside longtime WWE broadcasting stalwart Michael Cole. Prior to getting the full-time gig, McAfee had been appearing on the kickoff shows for WWE pay-per-views and other events.

McAfee has also had several high-profile opportunities to step inside the squared circle. He made his WWE in-ring debut with a loss to Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX in August 2020. In December of the same year, he returned to the ring for a Takeover WarGames match. McAfee and his crew, consisting of Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, and Pete Dunne, were defeated by Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong).

Earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, McAfee got his first win in WWE by defeating Theory. However, his celebration was cut short when he found himself in a match against Mr. McMahon immediately afterward, who got the win. McAfee’s next match in WWE was officially announced late last week — he will face Happy Corbin at SummerSlam.

In addition to his commentary work for WWE, McAfee hosts his daily sports talk show “The Pat McAfee Show”. He has also made appearances as a football analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports.

Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has. In short, he “gets it” & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!) https://t.co/eTAHdqcphH — Triple H (@TripleH) July 7, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts