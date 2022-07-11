There is a classic saying in WWE and, over time, it’s become fitting in all promotions across professional wrestling. That phrase is “never say never”, of course.

And one of the most legendary pro wrestlers of all time uttered those exact words when concluding his WWE Hall of Fame speech this past April — The Undertaker. Just planting the smallest seed in the heads of the WWE Universe had fans ecstatic whether they were in the arena live or commenting about the show online.

“You never say never,” Undertaker echoed to “Bleacher Report“. “I don’t have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never.”

Knowing the importance of creating intrigue and buzz is what elevated ‘Taker to the very top of the WWE on several occasions, so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that this was a motivating factor in his choice of closing words.

“I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason,” he said. “That was a little bit for Vince, too.”

‘Taker’s final match was the Boneyard Cinematic Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. On that night, The Undertaker would emerge victorious and ride off into the night on his motorcycle — something straight out of the early 2000s “American Badass” Undertaker. If he wanted to prioritize safety upon a return, he could opt to stick with the cinematic matches, as a large majority of the WWE Universe praised how the Boneyard Match turned out.

