There has been an update between Dana Warrior and WWE.

According to PWInsider, Dana is no longer part of the WWE creative team. She departed that position several months ago. Before her departure, she had been working remotely.

The wife of the late WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior had been part of the creative team since March 2019. Before that in 2017, she had signed a multi-year deal to work as a WWE Ambassador.

While she isn’t working with the WWE creative team, Dana remains with the company. She now works full-time in community outreach and other related areas in WWE.

It was also noted in the report, that she was backstage at last night’s SummerSlam. Results of Saturday’s event are available here.

