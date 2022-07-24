There are several backstage updates about the July 22 episode of WWE SmackDown, including Bruce Prichard as leading creative, Ed Koskey as a point of leadership, and Triple H helping to direct traffic.

According to Fightful Select, producers were told that Prichard was taking over many of Vince McMahon’s television roles for the time being, but nothing permanent was announced.

Talent who spoke with Fightful were trying to find out who was going to end up leading everything permanently. Some believe that the impending leadership may not deviate from Vince McMahon’s vision out of “respect,” though they think there will be small improvements in the company.

There were several significant changes to last night’s SmackDown episode. The script had called for more of a Maximum Male Models presentation and an extended segment between Ronda Rousey/Liv Morgan segment. Brock Lesnar was not in the script rewrite until he returned to the building in a better mood.

Backstage was noted to be chaotic due to the announcement of Vince McMahon’s retirement, the 5 p.m. meeting, and Brock Lesnar leaving. Though it was also said many considered it a looser show from a production standpoint and it’s thought that it will be the case moving forward.

