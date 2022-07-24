This weekend, San Diego Comic-Con once again took place in, well, San Diego. The annual event includes news, reveals, and information that comic book, movie, toy, and even wrestling fans, can all look forward to. This weekend, wrestling fans saw stars from all different promotions appear at the event, including The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. On the AEW side of things, fans saw AEW and Jazwares release their first San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive action figure, Brodie Lee. Then, Bryan Danielson, who has been absent from the ring since Double or Nothing, announced his in-ring return for Fight for the Fallen, where he will be taking on Daniel Garcia. Footage has also emerged of a spontaneous attack that happened right as SDCC staff were preparing the panel table.

Recently on AEW, we have seen House of Black feuding with former TNT Champion Darby Allin. Allin was present at the AEW San Diego Comic-Con panel, where he sat down along with fellow AEW stars. In the clip below, Allin was on stage when the Kings of the Black Throne — Malakai Black and Brody King — came from behind and jumped him. After laying Allin out with a roundhouse kick, they put his body on the panel table. Black then asked if anyone had any questions before walking away with King. Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart were nowhere to be seen during the altercation.

WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/sXEAErirHV — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 24, 2022

This attack comes not too long after King defeated Allin on last Wednesday’s edition of “Dynamite.” Allin and The House of Black, primarily King, have been feuding over the last couple of weeks after King choked Allin out, eliminating him from the Royal Rampage match and earning himself an Interim World Championship match against champion Jon Moxley. Since then, Allin has executed a sneak attack on King from behind, had the previously mentioned match at Fyter Fest Week 2, and House of Black even attacked Sting after King and Allin’s match.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]