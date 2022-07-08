As reported earlier, WWE Interim CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed talents in a meeting prior to the July 2 Money in the Bank premium live event in Las Vegas, NV.

PWInsider described it as a “rah rah” meeting held to convey the message that everyone who works for WWE is part of “one big family” with Stephanie and Triple H making it abundantly clear that their doors were always open to talents. While Stephanie was reportedly the point person taking charge at the meeting, Triple H reiterated that he’s back to working full-time backstage.

Although PWInsider noted that Nick Khan and other WWE executives attended the meeting, the news outlet couldn’t confirm if Vince McMahon addressed the talents.

In an update from Dave Meltzer, while McMahon was at the MITB event in Las Vegas, he sat out the talent meeting. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Laurinaitis wasn’t in attendance either, and Nick Khan didn’t speak to talents.

Meltzer also confirmed PWInsider’s report that the allegations against McMahon and Laurinaitis were not brought up during the meeting, and there was no ground broken on the WWE Board of Directors’ ongoing investigation. While McMahon stepped down as CEO & Chairman last month, Laurinaitis was placed on “administrative leave” indefinitely, with Bruce Prichard taking over as the interim Head of Talent Relations. Laurinaitis is reportedly still with the WWE but currently has no active duties.

Despite stepping away from his corporate duties, McMahon reportedly continues to be actively involved in the creative direction of WWE programming. He has also made three television appearances over the past month or so, becoming the subject of a viral meme after nearly taking a fall while exiting the ring. He would also introduce John Cena as the “greatest WWE Superstar of all time” on the June 27 “Raw” as WWE celebrated Cena’s 20-year anniversary.

