Vince McMahon will not be at tonight’s “WWE Raw” from the legendary Madison Square Garden, but Jeff Jarrett will.

According to PWInsider, “The Chosen One” is one of five non-“Raw” talent that are backstage at tonight’s Raw from Manhattan, NY. Jarrett is scheduled to be the special referee for this weekend’s Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match at WWE SummerSlam, which will see the champion Usos defend against the Street Profits. No word on what plans are in place for Jarrett in Madison Square Garden.

Also in attendance at tonight’s show are “WWE Smackdown” stars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus — while neither man is currently scheduled for SummerSlam, the two have been embroiled in a bitter feud that could have some kind of flashpoint this week. Sheamus’s associates, Ridge Holland and Butch (fka Pete Dunne) are also in attendance, if PWInsider’s reporting is accurate.

Tonight’s “Raw” will mark the first show since Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) assumed creative control of WWE in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, which comes amidst a WWE board of directors investigation into hush money payments made to former employees. While McMahon had previously stepped down from corporate duties, he was still in charge of WWE’s creative direction, but the 77-year old former chairman & CEO changed course last Friday, announcing his retirement from all duties. McMahon has been succeeded by his daughter, Stephanie, and company president Nick Khan, who are sharing the CEO position. WWE has since said they are amending previous financial reports to include the $14.6 million that may include a reported series of hush money payments to silence former female employees’ allegations of harassment, abuse, and other misconduct by McMahon and former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn is also expected by some to exit the company soon, adding to the spotlight placed on tonight’s edition of “Raw.”

