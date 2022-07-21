Some unexpected twists and turns led to the finish of a wild and chaotic Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston on the Fyter Fest Night Three episode of AEW “Dynamite”.

As stipulated before the match, Jericho Appreciation Society members Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker were suspended in a shark cage before the match began. Ruby Soho was in control of the cage and lifted them above the ring.

The grueling and bloody bout began when Kingston came to the ring and grabbed the microphone (which was wrapped in barbed wire) from ring announcer Justin Roberts. Kingston hit Jericho in the head as the match began. Jericho would then hit Kingston with the ring bell, which was also wrapped in barbed wire. Jericho was sent into the barbed wire entangled in the ropes multiple times and took a shot to the back from a chair wrapped in barbed wire. Meanwhile, Kingston went through a couple of different tables covered in barbed wire.

Late in the match, Tay Conti ran down to the ringside area and attacked Soho. Anna Jay followed and pulled Conti off of Soho and ask her what she was doing. Jay acted as if she would help Soho but instead, she nailed her with a punch, turning heel and aligning with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Jay took the controls for the shark cage and lowered it as Conti got the key and freed the JAS members. They went into the ring, but their interruption was short-lived, as Ortiz and members of the Blackpool Combat Club ran to the ring to neutralize them.

Jericho attempted a Lionsault, but Kingston managed to throw the chair wrapped in barbed wire into his legs. Kingston hit a spinning back fist on Jericho, but Jericho managed to kick out. Kingston grabbed some wire from under the ring and wrapped it around Jericho’s neck. He locked on the Stretch Plum submission, but Sammy Guevara ran down to the ring and broke up the hold. Jericho wrapped the wire around his arm as Guevara sent Kingston straight into Jericho’s Judas Effect. He pinned Kingston for the win.

Jericho and Kingston had been embroiled in a bitter feud with one another since the beginning of the year. They had a number of violent encounters, including the Blood & Guts match on the June 29 edition of “Dynamite” between the JAS and Blackpool Combat Club.

The Painmaker goes to all lengths to get the victory in this barbed wire everywhere death match against Eddie Kingston! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/x1bqDhbzxO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

