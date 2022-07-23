Before and after “SmackDown” this week, WWE held some unaired matches live for the fans in attendance. This isn’t uncommon, as WWE does this nearly every show. This week featured Los Lotharios taking on the makeshift team of Drew Gulak & Ricochet and rivals Drew McIntyre and Sheamus going at it in a street fight.

Before “Friday Night SmackDown” went live, Angel and Humberto — Los Lotharios — took on former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak and former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet. Gulak and Ricochet have been teaming off and on for the last two months, losing their first two matches to Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser and Los Lotharios. The match they had last night was their first win as a team, as the duo picked up the victory over Los Lotharios.

Ricochet hasn’t wrestled on TV since the Last Chance Money in the Bank Battle Royal on “Raw” last month. Gulak, on the other hand, was seen on TV back in May, where he teamed with Ricochet for the first time, losing to the previously mentioned Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser. Los Lotharios was last seen two weeks ago, losing to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

After “SmackDown” last night, WWE had The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, take on The Brawling Brute, Sheamus, in a street fight. The two long-time rivals reportedly went on for eleven minutes in their street fight before Drew McIntyre could fight off Sheamus for the win. This was a preview for the fans in attendance last night, as next week, McIntyre and Sheamus will go 0ne-on-one in the first-ever Old Fashioned Donnybrock Match. The Old Fashioned Donnybrock Match rules are identical to a No Holds Barred match. The winner of that match will go on to face whoever the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is on September 3rd at Clash at the Castle, live from Wales.

