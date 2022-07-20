Goldberg is one of the most dominant pro wrestlers of all time, largely due to his tenure with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in the 1990s. According to WCW lore, he racked up a staggering 173-0 record before being defeated by Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998 — and even that took a stun gun. Goldberg was the WCW World Heavyweight Champion at the time, but it was the streak that catapulted him to stardom, as well as his signature powerhouse moves, the spear and the jackhammer.

While Goldberg’s rise to stardom has yet to be replicated on such a major scale, the 55-year-old has revealed who he believes will be the next Goldberg.When asked the question in an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri on “Shak Wrestling,” Goldberg replied promptly with one name: “Bron Breakker.”

Bron Breakker is the current reigning “NXT” Champion and the son of Rick Steiner — a former WWE Tag Team Champion. The 24-year-old, who is alraeady carrying the “NXT” gold for the second time in his career, has been tipped for big things due to his natural ability and powerhouse style, using moves such as the gorilla press powerslam. Breakker first signed for WWE in February 2021 and made his in-ring television debut just six months later, defeating LA Knight (now known as Max Dupri on “WWE SmackDown”) on “NXT.”

In the aftermath of WCW’s sale to WWE in 2001, Goldberg remained contracted to AOL Time Warner until May 2002. Upon the expiration of his contract, he performed for All Japan Pro Wrestling before arriving in WWE the following year. During his two stints with WWE — the first between 2003 and 2004 and the second taking place periodically between 2016 and 2022 — Goldberg ultimately became a two-time WWE Universal Champion, a one-time World Heavyweight Champion, and saw his career be recognized in 2018 by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, Breakker revealed that Goldberg was his favorite wrestler growing up, and even got a Goldberg-style tattoo on his arm when he was 18 years old — that he has now come to regret.

