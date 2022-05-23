Since the day “WWE NXT” Star Bron Breakker debuted in the WWE, comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg have been made, with Rick Steiner’s son even revealing Goldberg had become a mentor to him. Aside from doing similar wrestling moves, dominantly winning matches and both having similar backgrounds in football, the most noticeable comparison between the two is their similar tribal tattoos on their left arms.

As a guest on the latest episode of the “Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin” the “NXT” Champion spoke about getting a Goldberg-styled tattoo on his arm.

“I liked Goldberg growing up, he’s one of my favorite wrestlers of all time,” Breakker said. “But I wish I didn’t have the tattoo, to be honest with you. The similarity, I was 18 at the time when I got it, it was obviously a mistake but it is what it is. He was one of my favorites growing up, had a few favorites. Triple H was probably my all-time favorite, obviously my dad and uncle too.”

During a previous episode of the podcast, WWE Superstar Randy Orton joined and spoke about his Goldberg-inspired tattoo, revealing that his tattoo artist offered to make his tattoo similar to Goldberg’s but not exact. The NXT Superstar also revealed that he plans on adding more to his left arm similar to what Orton did.

“Mine’s not the exact same either but they don’t like it,” Breaker said. “Probably [will get more to cover it up]. That’s not a priority right now, I’m not worried about it but I’ll get around to it whenever I do. Not super concerned with it but I’m sure I’ll get something to go with it, we’ll see.”

As for what’s next for the current “NXT” Champion, Breakker is set to defend his championship against Joe Gacy at NXT “In Your House” on June 4. With the two having already faced off before, this match will feature a special stipulation that if Breakker gets disqualified during the match, Gacy will become the new champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]