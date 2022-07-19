When social media icon Logan Paul was announced as The Miz’s tag team partner for WrestleMania earlier this year, wrestling fans groaned around the world. While Paul is an entertainer in his own right and is no stranger to sports as a professionally trained boxer, it was uncertain how he would do with pro wrestling. To everyone’s surprise, Paul held his own in the ring, giving a ‘Mania-worthy performance for the rookie. The Miz and Paul even ended up getting the win against their opponents, Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Now that Logan Paul has signed a WWE contract and will be making his return to the WWE tonight on “Raw”, Bookies.com has released their odds for Paul’s chances to win WWE Championship Gold before the year 2024. Bookies believes Paul has a 65.52% chance of winning a championship before 2024, while the chances of him not winning a championship are at 38.46%. Paul wouldn’t be the first celebrity to win a championship in WWE as people like Bad Bunny and Rob Gronkowski have won the 24/7 Championship in recent years. However, unlike Paul, Bad Bunny and Gronk didn’t sign full-time contracts with the WWE.

As for what title Paul could win, that remains to be seen. If rumors are true, the current WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will have opponents at PPVs like SummerSlam, Clash at the Castle, and there’s even the rumor of Reigns facing his cousin, The Rock, at next year’s WrestleMania. Though plans can always change, as it wasn’t too long ago revealed that Roman was originally scheduled to face Riddle at Money in the Bank and Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Paul could also go after the United States Championship on Raw, which has been used to elevate stars like Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and, more recently, Theory, to the main event level. But before Paul goes for any title, he has to get through SummerSlam and The Miz first.

