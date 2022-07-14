Women of Wrestling may have a dedicated fan base and several wrestlers who want to push the company to greater heights, but not everyone wants to join in on the action.

“Fightful Select” is now reporting that WOW made attempts to get Lita to join the company ahead of announcing their return to television last October. They supposedly wanted to center things around her and add some big-name value to their company.

“We were told that things didn’t get very far at all, as Lita made it clear that she had no interest in working with WOW Women of Wrestling, and specifically, David McClane.”

Fightful also reported that she made her feelings towards McClane known and was quick to turn down their offer, though, the report doesn’t go on to describe why Lita was so adamant about avoiding McClane. The company then decided that it would contact a variety of female wrestlers who had previous television experience.

WOW announced in a major press event this year that they had signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS to air new weekly episodes after taking a break at the beginning of the pandemic. The company had also decided that they would center their storylines around Tessa Blanchard. Blanchard is a former champion but had a falling out with company officials this past April. It was reported at the time that this began after Blanchard cut a promo on Samantha Sage, also known as Americana, during a class with the roster. The promo reportedly saw the former Impact Wrestling superstar “tear apart” Sage, causing others to voice their concerns about working with Blanchard in the future.

