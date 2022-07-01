Cody Rhodes is undoubtedly beloved by his peers in the wrestling business.

On the occasion of his 37th birthday, The American Nightmare was showered with love on social media, with many wrestlers and wrestling personalities sharing their favorite Rhodes anecdotes and photos from over the years. WWE also shared never-seen-before photos of Rhodes through its website.

Rhodes is currently the odds-on favorite to make a triumphant return in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. With WWE announcing that Rhodes will miss up to nine months following surgery to repair a torn pec, the timeline for a Royal Rumble return is a realistic one. Rhodes, however, has a plan of his own, as he expressed in an interview on “WWE Raw” earlier this week.

“Due to a sledgehammer [attack from Seth Rollins], they [WWE] are ironically telling me nine months,” Rhodes said in the interview. “And I’m trying to respect that.”

Later, Rhodes would say he’s rooting for Seth Rollins to win the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, just so he could return from injury and win the title from his sworn enemy.

“I think I’d be the first to congratulate him,” Rhodes said on Rollins’ potential victory on Saturday.

Rhodes has remained undefeated since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

 

 

