Cody Rhodes is undoubtedly beloved by his peers in the wrestling business.

On the occasion of his 37th birthday, The American Nightmare was showered with love on social media, with many wrestlers and wrestling personalities sharing their favorite Rhodes anecdotes and photos from over the years. WWE also shared never-seen-before photos of Rhodes through its website.

Rhodes is currently the odds-on favorite to make a triumphant return in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. With WWE announcing that Rhodes will miss up to nine months following surgery to repair a torn pec, the timeline for a Royal Rumble return is a realistic one. Rhodes, however, has a plan of his own, as he expressed in an interview on “WWE Raw” earlier this week.

“Due to a sledgehammer [attack from Seth Rollins], they [WWE] are ironically telling me nine months,” Rhodes said in the interview. “And I’m trying to respect that.”

Later, Rhodes would say he’s rooting for Seth Rollins to win the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, just so he could return from injury and win the title from his sworn enemy.

“I think I’d be the first to congratulate him,” Rhodes said on Rollins’ potential victory on Saturday.

Rhodes has remained undefeated since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

#TBT: I've worked with Vincent James McMahon and with Vincent Kennedy McMahon. I've worked with #SikaAnoa'i and with YOUR #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns. And I've whispered ideas in the ear(s) of … CLICK HERE FOR THE ENTIRE POST ABOUT @CODYRHODES https://t.co/QBFpGyEC0X pic.twitter.com/1ACx9k0ZsQ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 1, 2022

Happy birthday @CodyRhodes Forever thankful for your friendship, loyalty, kindness, and willingness to be there in the worst moments of my family’s life. Also consistently being a part of our best memories. We love you forever 🖤💛🦡 pic.twitter.com/Ai1PIiaizO — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) July 1, 2022

Happy birthday @CodyRhodes I would like to have a professional wrestling match with you….. that is all — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 1, 2022

Happy Bday to my earth shaking, industry changing bro. Dad took this pic of us and put it on the fridge even though I looked high – Love u Nightmare @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/Ow1FgPlrRW — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) June 30, 2022

From undesirable to undeniable… Join us in wishing a very Happy Birthday to The American Nightmare & #STARRCAST OG, Cody Rhodes! *P.S. – we miss Pharaoh. He’s a very good boy. pic.twitter.com/EV2QW3oEbE — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 30, 2022

That one time Cody crashed my pre match photo shoot.. Happy Birthday, Cody..💪🏻🎉🥳@CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/d2cmNCHo8V — KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) June 30, 2022

Happy birthday @CodyRhodes !!! Tried to find the earliest possible pic of you and I and I think this is it haha pic.twitter.com/V8aEXffmvh — Dakota A Runnels (@DakotaRunnels22) June 30, 2022

Oh yeah, happy birthday @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/GFPWRCJeQk — Jeff Jones (@JeffreyBJones) June 30, 2022

Wishing a happy birthday to TWO former NWA Worlds Champions today: the legendary @TheDirtyFunker & The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes (wishing a speedy recovery as well)! Honored to have both men as a part of the great history of the National Wrestling Alliance! pic.twitter.com/oHK1VKFPc2 — NWA (@nwa) June 30, 2022

Happy Birthday Cody!! — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) June 30, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Rhodes (@thebrandirhodes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Heyman (@paulheyman)

