WWE has bought the rights to an upcoming Kurt Angle documentary.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed the news during Sunday’s episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

Angle revealed that WWE had changed it a little bit, though he has a deal that it will be on Peacock next year. The one that will air on Peacock will be before his time in WWE.

“The WWE bought the show from us, the documentary,” Angle said. “They changed it up a little bit and made it a little more pro-wrestling oriented but we made a deal with them that this will air on Peacock next year, my previous documentary before they actually added more WWE stuff to it. The one next year on Peacock will be more about my personal life growing up and before the WWE. It’s a really well-rounded documentary but the one that WWE is showing will be pro-WWE stuff.” (h/t F4Wonline)

In May, Angle had undergone double knee surgery. As noted, the former six-time World Champion had discussed his recent public appearance where he threw out the first pitch at an Altoona Curve game and fell off balance.

“The first didn’t work out very well, I almost fell on my face,” Angle said. “It was all arm, and I kind of fell off balance and almost fell down, and that told me right there I should not be doing any appearances for a little while. So I kind of pushed off my appearances until the end of July, and then I’ll start back up again. I’m rehabbing the sh*t out of [my knees]. I really am. I might be over-rehabbing them, but I want to get them ready.”

Angle’s last WWE match was at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where he lost to Happy Corbin.

