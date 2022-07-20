Cora Jade recreated an iconic Monday Night Wars moment Tuesday when she dumped her WWE NXT Tag Team Title in the trash, a week after turning on Roxanne Perez.

The person behind the original moment, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze), was evidently impressed by Jade’s actions on live television.

On the Dec. 18, 1995 episode of “WCW Nitro,” Madusa shockingly walked onto the set with her WWE Women’s Championship in hand and proceeded to dump the title into a garbage can on live television. As a result, she would be blacklisted from WWE for 20 years until her eventual Hall of Fame induction in 2015.

In previous interviews, Madusa revealed that former WCW President Eric Bischoff was unaware of her plans to disgrace the WWE Women’s Title, and she was reacting impulsively to WWE firing her via FedEx when she was still their Women’s Champion.

“I was disappointed and maybe a little pissed [about getting fired], but I did not go in there thinking I am going to think of something to get even,” Madusa said on her podcast in 2017. “I’m going to take my belt and throw it in the trash can on WCW, and just demean it. I didn’t even talk to Eric [Bischoff]. I didn’t have any ideas of how I was going to work again. I didn’t have a job, so that wasn’t a predetermined plan or idea.”

In a conversation with The Wrestling Inc. Daily last December, Madusa left the door open for a final run with either WWE, AEW, or another promotion, seeing as she never had a proper retirement match or sendoff from wrestling.

“Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, Billy Corgan, who’s the dude at Impact? Whoever that is. Yeah, I’m not going to wrestle every day but you give me a schedule like Sting or Goldberg? Or Brock? I think I’ve deserved a schedule like that,” Madusa said. “I’m only as good as myself, the promoter, the marketing, right? I’m only as good as what everybody puts in, but I have to deliver it. It’s a team effort. So who has the balls to do that with a woman legend of my era? I’m talking about my era, we always go for the women of the Attitude Era forwards.”

As of this writing, it’s unknown if WWE plans to hold a tournament to crown new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, or if the titles will be deemed defunct. Perez did not appear on Tuesday’s “NXT 2.0” show, selling injuries from the Cora Jade attack a week earlier. As noted, a returning Superstar won the 20-Woman Battle Royal by last eliminating Jade to become the new No. 1 contender to Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship.

