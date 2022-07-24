This past Saturday, Ring of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV. Though they weren’t the only brand to hold a show this weekend, as WWE had a live event the same day. WWE held their event in Bridgeport, CT, and we’ve got the results for you.

The superstars of “Raw” were up first as The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, took on The Miz. This match comes only a week before The Miz goes toe-to-toe with a former friend turned rival and social media sensation, Logan Paul. Styles and Miz recently went at it earlier this month, with Styles picking up the victory over the former WWE Champion. The decision here was no different, as AJ Styles was able to connect with a phenomenal forearm and pin The Miz for the victory.

Next up, WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, took on former Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet. Gunther would win the match after powerbombing the smaller man. After the match, Gunther’s partner, Ludwig Kaiser, would continue the assault on Ricochet, only for Drew McIntyre to come out and stop the assault himself. He would stare down Gunther before Gunther left, collecting Kaiser in the process. Could they possibly be teasing a matchup in the future?

McIntyre stayed out in the ring to call out his long-time rival, Sheamus, who came out so the two could discuss their match this coming Friday on “Smackdown.” The winner of Friday’s match will of course, move on to WWE Clash at the Castle in Wales to challenge either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Drew ended the segment by giving Sheamus a Claymore Kick.

Back to the “Raw” side of things as Rey Mysterio took on Damian Priest of The Judgement Day. On WWE TV, these two, along with Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, have been feuding for a few weeks now after Balor and Priest kicked WWE Hall of Famer Edge out of the group. Mysterio would beat Priest here after a chokeslam from Priest was reversed into a rollup.

Women’s action was up next, as Bianca Belair took on Carmella, Asuka, and Becky Lynch in fatal-4-way action. The “Raw” Women’s Champion would pick up the win here after hitting Carmella with a KOD and pinning her for the three-count. Belair will defend her title against Lynch next weekend at SummerSlam in Nashville, TN.

Up next, The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, defended their titles against The Street Profits. This was a preview of what’s to come at SummerSlam when they go head-to-head once again, this time, with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee. The Usos would win the match after interference from Alpha Academy and an illegal pin the referee missed.

WWE “Smackdown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey was lined up next; however, the match was interrupted by Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Due to the interference, the match was changed to a tag team match, as Rousey and Morgan teamed up to take on Natalya and Baszler. Morgan and Rousey would pick up the victory here after Morgan pinned Baszler. She then went on to say she would prove she’s better than Rousey at SummerSlam.

In the main event, the fans in attendance got another preview of SummerSlam, as Riddle took on Seth Freakin’ Rollins in a street fight. Riddle would get the victory here against Rollins after putting Rollins through a table and hitting an RKO, sending the fans home happy.

