WWE NXT held a live show in Orlando on July 9. In the main event, Bron Breakker retained the NXT Championship against Tony D’Angelo.

Also during the show, Mandy Rose retained the NXT Women’s Championship against Ivy Nile.

Below are the Full NXT results, courtesy of WrestleZone:

* Tony D’Angelo won a #1 contender battle royal featuring numerous superstars including Solo Sikoa, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Xyon Quinn, and Von Wagner

* Nikkita Lyons defeated Elektra Lopez

* Trick Williams w/ Carmelo Hayes defeated Myles Borne

* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward, and Thea Hail defeated Grayson Waller & Duke Hudson, and Tiffany Stratton

* NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Ivy Nile after Toxic Attraction caused a distraction. Tatum Paxley came out to even the odds.

* Giovanni Vinci defeated Hank Walker

* Ava Raine cut a promo talking down to the new generation of women’s wrestling

* Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend after Alba Fyre caused a distraction

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Creed Brothers (c) defeated Joe Gacy and a member of the DYAD

* NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) defeated Tony D’Angelo despite interference from the family. Breakker cut a promo afterward to send the crowd home happy.

And here is your #nxtorlando main event….for the #wwenxt title it is @bronbreakkerwwe vs @TonyDangeloWWE but first @Channing_WWE tried to bribe Bron with a gold watch for the belt lol pic.twitter.com/d1sRri72DW — rich schellhase (@richschellhase) July 10, 2022

