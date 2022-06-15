During tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, it was announced that Bron Breakker will be defending his NXT Championship at NXT Great American Bash.

After Breakker defeated Duke Hudson, he was confronted by Cameron Grimes. Grimes extended his hand for an NXT Championship Match at Great American Bash, which Breakker accepted.

Breakker is currently in his second reign with the WWE NXT Championship. He first became champion at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil and 63 days later he would lose it to Dolph Ziggler.

His second reign began after he defeated Ziggler on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. Breakker had successfully defended the title earlier this month against Joe Gacy at In Your House.

Grimes is a former NXT North American Champion and a former Million Dollar Champion.

The NXT title match is the first match revealed for the NXT Great American Bash event.

NXT Great American Bash 2022 is set for Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

You can follow our ongoing coverage of tonight’s NXT 2.0 here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts